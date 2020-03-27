Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs has issued a stay-at-home order for Riley County that begins at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Gibbs announced this order Friday afternoon, saying it would last for 14 days. Officials will reassess whether the order should be extended after that time.
Counties and states across the country have issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Riley County's stay-at-home order prohibits all public indoor and outdoor gatherings. Essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies are still open.
Restaurants are still allowed to offer delivery and curbside options.
Speciality stores, such as clothing and jewelry stores, must close because of the order. Officials said they are still working on a complete list of businesses that will need to close during this order.
People are allowed to go outside and exercise as long as people keep up with social distancing.
Gibbs said this order does not change how people are living right now.
“It doesn’t differ a whole lot, other than there are some more restrictions to some businesses,” she said. "Our message is the same though: we still want you to stay at home unless you need essentials like food or you need to go out for healthcare."
The Riley County Police Department will use "good judgement" in "encouraging compliancy" with this order, said Kurt Moldrup, interim assistant director of the Riley County Police Department.
"So we'll meet with businesses that maybe that we believe might be violating it or we get complaints that they are violating it," he said. "Encourage them, educate them and try and gain compliance."
Gibbs said that essential workers do not need paperwork to travel to their jobs.
Riley County joins other counties in Kansas with stay-at-home orders including Doniphan, Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Saline, Shawnee, Sedgwick, Sumner and Wyandotte.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are 202 confirmed cases of the coronavrius as of Friday morning. This includes three cases involving Manhattan residents (two from Riley County and one from Pottawatomie County).
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.