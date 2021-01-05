The Riley County Health Department believes it will be able to extend the coronavirus vaccine to more groups by mid to late winter.
The health department is currently working to give both vaccine doses to the first phase of recipients, following the plan by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Phase 1 includes staff members at the health department, hospitals, long-term facilities, emergency medical services and urgent care facilities, according to KDHE.
The health department has a schedule for vaccine distribution with availability currently being “very limited.” Officials said they expect limited availability in mid-late winter, increased availability in the spring and generally available in the summer.
Under limited availability, the vaccine would be available to first responders; some people in critical infrastructure; teachers, school staff, child-care workers; and people who are at high risk for adverse health and ages 65-plus.
As the department reaches the next phase, officials have set priorities for which recipients will receive the vaccine first.
The top priority goes to people in primary care offices and respiratory therapy. Priority 2 includes surgical and radiological staff. Priority 3 is physical therapy offices, and priority four is optometrist and dental offices. Priority 5 includes pediatric, chiropractic and acupuncture staff. This section also includes K-12 education personnel, such as teachers, bus drivers and staff members, licensed childcare providers, pre-schoolers, frontline behavioral health and social services staff as well as those in public transportation.
As the county and state see increased availability of the vaccine, other adults will be eligible. When it’s generally available, the vaccine would be open to children.
Local officials established these priorities with federal and state guidance, Rowland said.
In total, RCHD and Ascension Via Christi Hospital, including the Wamego Health Center, has administered almost 1,000 vaccinations so far. Under Phase 1, the county allots the vaccine doses. Also, long-term care facilities such as nursing homes may contract with pharmacies to obtain vaccines for residents and staff members. When the vaccine becomes more widely available, private health care facilities such as doctor’s offices also will be able to get and administer the vaccine, though they don’t have it yet.
In Riley County, RCHD staff began vaccinating people Dec. 22 with the Moderna vaccine. There must be about 28 days between the two doses. The first group of people vaccinated should receive their second vaccination at the end of the month, Rowland said.
Health department director Julie Gibbs said the county may receive another shipment of vaccinations this week.
Rowland said the health department has been distributing the vaccine doses as they come in, so RCHD does not have many in supply.
“I doubt we will ever have a lot in possession as our goal is to use the vaccines to stop the spread, and large-scale immunization will help with that,” Rowland said.