The Riley County Health Department on Saturday ordered the Riley County school district to close all schools for two weeks until March 30.
This follows the department's decision on Friday to close Manahttan-Ogden schools and Manhattan Catholic Schools for two weeks.
"The decision to temporarily close USD 383 and USD 378 schools was not made lightly, but was a necessary precaution given the unique characteristics and transient population of the City of Manhattan as well as the large number of students in USD 378 that live in Manhattan," department director Julie Gibbs said in a statement.
However, Gibbs said Blue Valley/Randolph schools will remain open, but she cautioned that this could change as developments unfold.
"The decision to not close Blue Valley/Randolph USD 384 was made after consultation with district administrators and taking into consideration the rural nature of the school, as well as no confirmed cases in Riley County," she said.
As far as other area schools, Wamego USD 320 superintendent Tim Winter on Friday night said that the school board and district leaders will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday to discuss the situation with the Pottawatomie County Health Department.
"One of the factors we will discuss while making this decision is the amount of travel which has occurred by many families in our district," Winter said in a statement. "Some of this travel was to areas where COVID 19 is at a more severe state then Kansas and Wamego. This may create an unknown for the coming days."
Winter said this travel included a student and adult group who returned from a trip to Europe on Friday.
"Although the travel company and the group took every precaution possible to avoid high risk areas and utilize best practices to avoid the virus, some of the areas they visited were elevated to a level 3 status in just the last 24 hours," he said. "Therefore, these students and adults will be voluntarily self-isolated in their homes for the next 14 days."
As of Saturday evening, Rock Creek USD 323's website indicated that their schools would remain open, but superintendent Kevin Logan said in a letter Friday that the schools would close if the health department gave an order.
On Saturday, Ray Finley, Wabaunsee County health administrator, ordered both school districts in Wabaunsee County to close until March 30.
Free meals
Although schools will be closed, the Manahttan-Ogden school district said it will serve free, weekday lunches beginning Monday for any child ages 1-18. Officials plan to provide these meals through March 27.
Bluemont, Lee, Northview, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools will serve hot to-go lunches with a cold breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The district also will provide cold sack lunches with breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials said the meals will be served via curbside pickup, and any child wishing to receive a meal will need to be present based on federal regulations.
The meals will be served in the front of the schools at Lee, Northview and Ogden, on the west side of the building at Bluemont, the east side at Theodore Roosevelt and the north side of Woodrow Wilson.