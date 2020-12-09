The Riley County Health Department is shortening its recommended coronavirus quarantine time, adopting the latest guidelines from the CDC and KDHE.
Starting Thursday, the county health department will allow people to end quarantine after 10 days if they show no symptoms of COVID-19. The previous time period was 14 days.
People currently in quarantine can stop after Day 10 if they have not developed symptoms. In a statement, Riley County Public Health director Julie Gibbs said symptoms may appear after Day 10, but the likelihood decreases significantly.
Riley County confirmed 153 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, local health officials said Wednesday. The county has 493 active cases, with 4,176 total since March.
Six positive patients are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital with two in intensive care. Two others are under investigation for the virus at the hospital.
Officials said Wednesday there are no new outbreaks. On Friday the county reported 13 active outbreaks, though the health department has begun withholding information about the location of outbreaks.
Statewide, there have been 5,778 new cases, 85 new deaths and 1,445 more hospitalizations confirmed since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
According to KDHE, Geary County recorded 90 new cases in the past two days, bringing the total to 1,301 on Wednesday. The agency also reported 776 cases for Pottawatomie County — an increase of 22 since Monday.