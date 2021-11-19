Riley County has added two previously unreported deaths after residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The Riley County Health Department on Thursday announced the deaths, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 64.
Health officials said a 63-year-old unvaccinated woman tested positive on Oct. 5 and died Oct. 15. A 46-year-old unvaccinated man died on July 29. Lab results confirmed COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
Six patients, including one who is fully vaccinated, were receiving treatment at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. One unvaccinated patient was in the intensive care unit.
Since its last report Nov. 10, the Riley County Health Department reported 116 new cases. This is down from the previous report when the county reported 120 new cases.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has recorded 8,374 cases. As of Thursday, there were 161 active cases.
The rate of positive tests also increased. From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the county had county a 8% positive test rate. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the county’s rate was 5.2%.
All individuals who are fully vaccinated and over 18 years old are now able to receive the booster shot after the six-month time period following the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the two-month waiting period after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The health department is hosting a Moderna clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center 2101 Claflin Road.