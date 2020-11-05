Riley County will have distributed more than $7 million in coronavirus relief funding to entities by Friday for the months of September, October and November.
“We’ve had a lot of dollars go out,” said Tami Robison, budget and finance officer for the county.
The federal government sent Riley County received $14.9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding earlier this year. The money for reimbursing entities for their coronavirus-related expenses.
Robison provided an update Thursday to the county commission.
The Manhattan city government received all of its funds from the county — $2.9 million — and used it for personal protective equipment (PPE) and funding salaries in the fire department, Robison said. The county did not approve any programs at the city-level for reimbursement, Robison said.
“Anything that they fund for programs is their own funding,” Robison said. “It wasn’t a part of the CARES Act fund.”
Robison said the small business program and nonprofit business program, which both received CARES Act dollars, is up and running.
“Money will be going out, has been going out,” Robison said.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce created this program for small businesses to apply for money to help during the pandemic. The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation oversees the nonprofit funding program.
The small business program Friday will receive $591,000.
“We still have a lot to go, but that is a good start,” Robison said.
The Riley city government used the allocated money for supplies and funding salaries. It has about $48,000 left to spend, Robison said. Riley received a total of $51,570.
The Ogden city government received $114,618.
“Ogden city is working through theirs,” Robison said. “We have looked at their list, given them what was approved, and they’ll be sending their list for reimbursement.”
The Riley County Police Department will wait to send its reimbursement information to the county until December, Robison said. The department’s total funding is $288,400.
Robison said the Manhattan-Ogden school district has received all of its funds, over $1 million. USD 383 used the money for PPE, distance learning and school technology.
The Blue Valley school district received $33,600. It has about $6,000 left to spend, Robison said. USD 384 used the money to purchase equipment for the district.
The Riley County school district has used all of its $107,760 for distance learning, technological supplies and PPE.
The county has not received anything from Manhattan Catholic Schools on reimbursement. The county awarded the school $41,920. The school will send their reimbursement requests to the county later, Robison told The Mercury after the meeting.
The county already reimbursed $760,000 to Kansas State University. K-State has since submitted $1.2 million more in reimbursements. Robison said the county expects to send that money to the university by next week.
Manhattan Christian College, which already received its $19,375 allocation, submitted all of its reimbursement requests for technology, supplies and salaries.
The Manhattan Area Technical College has about $47,000 left to spend of the $61,750 allocated to the college.
Robison said Randolph and Leonardville officials contacted her and have no intention of submitting coronavirus-related expenses for reimbursement.