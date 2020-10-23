Officials on Friday declared a second wedding in Riley County an outbreak and confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Twenty-two positive cases are associated with an Oct. 17 wedding in the county. Riley County has seven active outbreaks, as of Friday.
The Riley County Health Department contact tracing staff is calling all known close contacts, but officials said many guests were residents of other counties. Officials said the newlyweds have contacted all wedding guests about the outbreak.
A Sept. 26 wedding in Riley County was connected to 28 cases, all of which are now recovered. A wedding in Shawnee County in August had at least 13 Riley County residents with positive cases associated with it.
As of Friday, there are no positive patients at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
There have been 16 additional recoveries since Wednesday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,111. Of those, 82 are active, 2,018 have recovered and 11 people have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Friday reported 76,230 cases, 3,584 hospitalizations and 975 deaths statewide. That is up 1,774 cases, 23 deaths and 78 hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to KDHE.
Geary County and Pottawatomie County both added eight new cases since Wednesday. Geary County has a total of 542 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began; Pottawatomie County’s total is 370, according to KDHE.
Active outbreaks in Riley County include the following:
- Kansas State football team: five active, 60 recovered
- Riley State Bank: two active, four recovered
- Smith House: zero active, 11 recovered
- Sept. 26 wedding: zero active, 25 recovered
- Oct. 17 wedding: 22 active, zero recovered
- Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at K-State: 0 active, 28 recovered
- Alpha Chi Omega sorority: zero active, eight recovered
Outbreaks are considered closed after 28 days with no positive tests.