Riley County health department officials have announced the agency has administered more than 4,000 vaccine doses — including one to Bill Snyder — so far.
Health officials said Saturday they have 780 remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer. Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said the process is going much more smoothly than it did the first week officials were vaccinating the public.
Former K-State head football coach Bill Snyder tweeted about his experience Saturday morning, writing, “Thank you to the very polite & efficient health workers at CiCo on Fri as we got our vaccine. Great organization. Got thru very quickly.”
More than 15,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine, officials said. Another clinic will be Tuesday for people over 65 and those with severe health conditions. Gibbs said they are planning to vaccinate 600 people Tuesday. The health department is also focused on vaccinating more than 150 senior citizens in Riley County who are homebound.
People who are unable to leave their homes and want to receive a vaccine must fill out a vaccination form, found on the Riley County website or by calling the health department at 785-565-6560. The health department has coordinated with Riley County EMS to offer in-home vaccinations.
COVID-19 death
Riley County also reported another COVID--related death Monday, bringing the total for the county to 31.
Riley County health officials said Monday the patient who died was a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died Sunday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
County health officials reported 68 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, with 147 people recovered. The county has 233 confirmed active cases in total, which is down from 311 active cases recorded Friday. Ascension Via Christi has three positive patients hospitalized for the virus, with one in intensive care.
The population with the biggest increase in new cases remains the 18-24 age group, with 46% of the new cases being attributed to that bracket. The grand total positive COVID-19 cases since March is 6,002. The county recorded 1,017 positive cases for the month of January. In total, more than 5,700 people have recovered from the virus since March.
As of Friday, Geary County had 2,740 total cases reported, while Pottawatomie County had 1,527 total cases.