Riley County has 36 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, officials said, increasing the county total to 309.
That’s the second largest jump in a single reporting period since the beginning of the pandemic. The largest was 38 on June 29. The new numbers indicated the recent spike in cases has continued.
Of the 309, 155 are active, 151 have recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. One positive patient is hospitalized and on a ventilator.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 16,901 cases, 1,235 hospitalizations and 280 deaths Monday.
That is up 982 cases, 16 hospitalizations and three deaths from Friday.
Geary County has 95 cases and Pottawatomie County has 82, as of Monday, according to KDHE. That is up 10 cases in Geary County and three cases in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Riley County health officials will hold press conferences on the coronavirus situation at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week on Facebook.