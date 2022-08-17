The Riley County police board has received 14 applications for the Riley County Police Department director position since beginning its search on May 23.
Of the applications, three are from Kansas and 11 are out of state. Besides Kansas, applications have come from Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Vermont.
A screening committee is reviewing the applications. The committee will make recommendations to the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board on which applicants should become finalists. However, the police board will choose the finalists.
“We are systematically working our way through the process,” Law Board Chair Linda Morse said in a written statement. “This is an important decision, and we are committed to meeting regularly to keep progressing forward. Once recommendations are made, the law board will meet separately to choose finalists.”
Officials said finalists will be chosen based on their qualifications, experience, and “dedication to embracing diversity and promoting inclusion in every sector of the department.”
After making selections, the board will hold an open forum with the finalists to allow for public input. The police board anticipates selecting the next director by the end of 2022.
Assistant Police Director Kurt Moldrup has served as interim director since former director Dennis Butler’s retirement in January.