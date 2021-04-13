Following guidance from the federal government Tuesday, the Riley County Health Department halted Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration following rare blood clots associated with it.
To the health department's "best" knowledge, no one in the area who received the single-dose vaccine has had any issues with blood clots or severe side effects, said director Julie Gibbs.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance as issued by (the Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and the federal government," Gibbs said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended entities pause administration of the J&J vaccine following six cases of rare and severe types of blood clots. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data related to these cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also recommended a pause.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi told The Mercury on Tuesday the health department received a couple calls from concerned people about the vaccine. She said the health department wants to reassure the public that getting vaccinated is safe. The health department has mostly administered the Moderna vaccine, which is two doses.
Additionally, Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines, so the center also stopped giving out the vaccines, said K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering.
Last week, Lafene director Jim Parker said the single-dose vaccine was helpful for K-State at the end of the semester.
“Students are going to be leaving in a little over four weeks,” Parker said. “We can’t give (Pfizer or Moderna) because they can’t come back for the next dose.”
As of Tuesday, the health department has given out an estimated 3,142 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Riley County. Of those, 1,095 doses went to K-State students at Lafene, officials said. Massimi clarified that number could be higher as other agencies and pharmacies outside of the health department have given out this vaccine as well.
The health department has issued the J&J vaccine to homebound individuals and specific underserved populations. The health department held a clinic with the J&J vaccine last Friday when staff administered 46 doses. On Monday, the health department issued 50 doses.
Gibbs said the health department does not have any additional clinics scheduled with the J&J vaccine. The health department did not have to cancel any either as staff had not planned any in the future, Massimi said.
Massimi said the CDC and FDA plan to pause the rollout of the vaccine for a few days in order to touch base with healthcare professionals about the blood clots. Massimi told The Mercury she participated in a nationwide media call Tuesday with CDC and FDA officials.
The CDC reported Monday health entities have distributed more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the country.