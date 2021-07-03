The Riley County Republican Party chairman has accused the Manhattan-Ogden school district of violating the Kansas open meeting laws with its diversity and inclusion committee despite the meetings being open to the public.
John Ball, speaking at a USD 383 school board meeting on Wednesday, mentioned how he believes there “appears to be potential for the committee on diversity, equity and inclusion to be in violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.”
Ball told The Mercury on Friday the lack of meeting materials, including agendas, minutes and a list of people who serve on the diversity committee, makes him “very uncomfortable.”
He said he became concerned about the committee’s processes in April, when board members and district administrators talked about recommendations from the committee on future discussions for enhancing the district’s diversity and inclusion efforts.
Ball told The Mercury he heard from parents who wished to observe a diversity committee meeting but could not find meeting dates and times on any schedule.
“The times are apparently kept secret, the meeting minutes aren’t published anywhere,” Ball said. “When the board is asked for records, they have no records to show.”
The Committee for Diversity and Inclusion holds regular meetings on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center. According to the district’s website, the meetings are “open to all for attendance and participation.”
Ball asked the board that all records from the diversity committee, as well as its subcommittees, be pooled together and made available for public viewing.
“Setting up a secret subcommittee with actions not open for review is unacceptable,” Ball said.
USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the committee is made up of members of the public who are not serving on the school board. However, two designated board members sit in on committee meetings and take notes to report to the board. Reid said committees that are separate from district operations, like the diversity committee, are not required to post meeting agendas or minutes, or even create them.
“It might be a good idea for some committees to start posting their agendas and minutes,” Reid said. “We have no intention to be secretive on anything.”
Reid said the diversity committee and any subcommittees that are formed “are a little more free” in how they operate. He said some previous requests for members of the public to observe DEI committee meetings were granted, but even though it’s an open meeting typically they do not get visitors from the public.
Reid said superintendent Marvin Wade highlights the committee’s discussions during his reports to the board, and often announces when and where those meetings take place.
The committee first met on May 17, 2018.