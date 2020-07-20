The Riley County government reported Monday that its general sales tax collections in June dropped 8.95% compared to June 2019.
In June 2020, the county collected $126,023.04 in sales taxes, down from the $138,410.48 collected in June 2019.
That is a drop of $12,387.44, or 8.95%, compared to the same time last year. County treasurer Shilo Heger reported this data Monday to the Riley County Commission.
These numbers reflect April sales, Heger said.
“That would have been the first month that we were pretty much closed down all over in totality,” Heger said, referencing stay-at-home orders set by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the local health department to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Not anything surprising, but I would say it wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” Heger said about the county sales tax report.
Through June 2020, the county has collected $872,625.58 in general sales taxes, down from the $878,370.96 collected through June 2019. That is a decrease of 0.65% or $5,745.38.
The county’s general sales tax is 1%, and the revenue is used for county operations.
Courtroom redesign
Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved courtroom modifications in the county courthouse, mostly for the jury box, to install shields and create more space for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in order to hold trials.
Architect Bruce McMillan will design the project, and the cost will not exceed $3,400, according to a county memo. Not all of the costs for this project are compiled yet because of the “immediateness of the project,” according to the memo.
The county will pay for these modifications through the capital improvement fund. The county could use some of the almost $15 million in funding from the federal government to pay for these modifications, officials said.
Budget and finance officer Tami Robison told the commission Monday that the $15 million has been deposited into the county’s checking account. The county plans to distribute some of the money to cities, schools and other entities.
The state of Kansas collected $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to counties.