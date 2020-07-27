Taxpayers will have a lower bill from the Riley County government in 2021 as commissioners Monday approved their budget, setting the county property tax rate at 42.285 mills, down 0.79 mills from 43.075 mills in 2020.
Commissioners approved the measure unanimously.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
In 2020, a property owner who paid $495.30 in county taxes on a $100,000 home would pay $490.15 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
Riley County is publishing a 2021 budget that is lower than the 2020 budget, officials said.
The total for 2021 is about $65.5 million, which does not include special district funds.
The amount in 2020 was approximately $68.4 million, officials said.
“We’ve gone through this about as thorough as I think we possibly can,” said commissioner John Ford.