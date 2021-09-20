The Riley County Commission on Monday formally approved the 2022 budget with the average homeowner set to pay 2.2% more in property taxes to the county.
The commission set the property tax rate at 42.285 mills, the same as the 2021 rate. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. However, the average single-family home in the county increased in valuation by 2.2%.
With that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home paying $486.28 in 2021 would pay $496.98 in 2022.
The total Riley County budget for 2022 is $81.3 million, a decrease of $95,783 from the $81.44 million budget in 2021. That’s a decrease of 0.11%. The budget includes $487,013 in wage boosts and a jump of $224,960 to the Riley County Police Department.
No one spoke during the public comment periods for the budget and its related items.
All together, Manhattan, Riley County and USD 383 project a total mill levy increase of 3.473 mills for fiscal year 2022. The combined mill levy for the three entities is 157.238 mills, up from the 2021 combined rate of 153.765.
For residents of all three places, that means a homeowner paying $1,626.54 in property taxes for 2021 on a $100,000 home would end up paying $1,706.29 on a $102,200 home in 2022. That’s an increase of $79.78, or 4.91%.