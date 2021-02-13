Riley County is following the national trend of decreasing coronavirus infections.
The number of new cases has dropped in recent weeks, and officials have credited this to immunity from both vaccines and prior infections.
The county announced 35 new cases on Friday for a total of 75 this week. This is down from 106 last week and 135 the week before.
Nationally, cases peaked in mid-January because of holiday-related infections but have since dropped dramatically. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. peak was Jan. 8 with more than 300,000 new cases. By this week, the number of new infections had dropped to less than 100,000.
Alice Massimi, public information officer for Riley County, said several factors contributed to the drop. First, vaccine distribution began in December. Additionally, more than 6,000 people in the county have already contracted the virus and are at least temporarily immune.
Massimi noted that the number of people being tested also has dropped, which means some cases could be going unreported.
Dr. Kyle Goerl, medical director at K-State’s Lafene Student Health Center, also said more people having some immunity contributed to the drop, but he added that safer behavior has helped as well. The return of students for the fall semester seemed to fuel a significant spike in new infections in August and September, but that hasn’t happened yet for this semester.
“I think the campus community is doing a better job of masking and limiting social gatherings than we were at the beginning of the fall,” Goerl said.
With the start of in-person classes at K-State this past week, it’s possible that there could be a spike. However, Massimi said officials hope students who have already had the virus will minimize any increase in cases.
“It’s important to still wear your mask, social distance and keep social gatherings small,” Massimi said. “We understand that can be hard but in order to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, it is necessary.”
Goerl does not anticipate an upcoming spike like the one last fall because while in-person instruction began this week, many students had moved back two or three weeks ago.
“Being on campus was not a source of infection in the fall, it was what was happening off-campus,” Goerl said. “Coming back on campus shouldn’t be a problem this semester either, so long as we keep doing what helped us to be successful in the fall, and we are.”
Goerl said Super Bowl parties could have caused some new infections, but that likely will not be reflected for another week or so.