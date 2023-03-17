Firefighters with Riley County Rural Fire District #1 hose down the front line of a grass fire Wednesday afternoon near Hidden Valley Trail west of Manhattan. The fire scorched about 400 acres, but did not cause any damage or injuries.
Fire crews spray down hotspots Wednesday while battling a grass fire near Hidden Valley Trail west of Manhattan. The fire scorched about 400 acres, and other nearby fire agencies from Fort Riley and the City of Manhattan assisted.
Riley County fire crews work Wednesday to contain a grass fire near Hidden Valley Trail west of Manhattan.
Riley County firefighters battled two fires, including one that scorched hundreds of acres, during blustery conditions Wednesday.
Officials with Riley County Fire District #1 said in a statement that firefighters were sent to a fire around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the Baldwin Park Road area in northern Riley County.
Fire crews heard reports from other people nearby who saw heavy black smoke coming from that area. When they arrived, they found a brush pile that had rekindled and spread out of control to nearby trees and grass.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and only a small patch burned. There were no structures or peopled impacted by this fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell said in a statement that dry conditions and winds gusting to 45 miles per hour could have led to a “catastrophic” fire.
“Outdoor burning was not allowed Wednesday, and we’re expecting dangerous fire conditions to continue,” Russell said.
Firefighters were called out again around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, to the intersection of Anderson Avenue and West 60th Avenue near Manhattan, for reports of a large grass fire.
Crews found a fire rapidly expanding near Hidden Valley Trail when they arrived.
They called in mutual assistance from the Fort Riley Fire Department and the Manhattan Fire Department because of the speed and intensity of the fire’s expansion.
“Steep, rocky terrain, extremely dry fuels, and strong winds made this a difficult fire to control,” Russell said in a statement. “We would get one area extinguished and flying embers would ignite the grass and create another head fire downwind. Thanks to the quick response from multiple agencies, we were able to attack the fire effectively and keep it from spreading to homes.”
Firefighters worked for more than four hours to contain the fire. Many remained on-scene afterward, using hand tools and chainsaws to tackle hotspots in wooded areas. Officials estimate about 400 acres burned late Wednesday.
No injuries were reported with either of the fires reported Wednesday. Officials said no livestock or structures were lost. One home was temporarily evacuated out of caution, but it was not harmed.
Officials said the second fire of the day was caused by a tree limb falling and striking a power line.
Firefighters returned to both fire scenes Thursday to ensure no rekindling took place.
Riley County officials said anyone living outside of city limits in the county who would like to burn brush piles or pastures needs to obtain a burn permit.
Outdoor burning is not allowed within Manhattan city limits. People who get an outdoor burn permit are responsible for the fires they set, including any potential damage that may be caused if the fire goes out of control.