Firefighters with Riley County Fire District No. 1 help residents leave an area along Gehrt Road where a fire threatened a neighborhood Friday evening. No homes were damaged, and nobody was hurt, officials said.
Courtesy photo
Trees are scorched along Gehrt Road where a fire threatened a neighborhood Friday evening. No homes were damaged and nobody was hurt.
Riley County firefighters were kept busy over the weekend with three separate rural wildfires, including one that threatened a neighborhood Friday.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 officials said crews first battled a fire Friday evening near Gehrt Road and Highway 177 in southeastern Riley County. Firefighters responded at 5:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a forested area next to a neighborhood.
Firefighters found small areas on fire near several homes, yards and ditches. Additionally, two spot fires were sparked by embers that blew across Highway 177 in the strong winds. The fires were brought under control quickly, but fire officials said volunteer crews and neighbors worked for more than four hours in steep, wooded terrain to extinguish smoldering trees and debris.
No homes were lost, and no injuries were reported. Officials said an estimated 4 acres of cedar timbers and dense forest burned. They do not suspect arson or foul play with this fire as they investigate the cause.
Russel Stukey, fire chief and emergency management director, said in a statement Monday that the fire danger was extremely high Friday, and cedar timbers burn “quickly and intensely.”
“Winds were gusting to 60 miles per hour and flames were visible for miles, but thankfully this burned out quickly,” Stukey said. “This fire threatened multiple homes and in some cases came within feet of damaging property.”
Stukey said he was grateful for the work of volunteer firefighters.
“We’ve had a lot of close calls this season, and their quick response times are the main reason we’ve been able to keep people and property safe,” Stukey said.
On Saturday, officials said two legal prescribed burns on agricultural land got out of control. One was in the area of Stockdale Park Road, and the other was near Peach Grove Road. Officials do not have an estimate of how many acres were scorched in these fires.
Stukey said his best advice is for property owners is to “stay aware of the weather.”
“On days where fire danger is high, limit outdoor activities that cause sparks, such as welding or metal work,” Stukey said. “Also, make sure you’re always following the requirements of a burn permit if you’re doing any ag or brush pile burning when conditions allow.”
Officials said fire danger has been high this season, with dry conditions and warm, windy weather this spring.
The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued a red flag warning for Tuesday for Riley, Clay, Geary, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties. Low relative humidity and warm temperatures climbing into the mid-80s, paired with winds gusting up to 50 mph, will again create critical fire conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, officials said. No outdoor burning is allowed in Riley County Tuesday or Wednesday.