The Riley County Fair will look a little bit different this year.
Gary Fike, Riley County Extension director, said the fair will begin July 23, its original start date, with social distancing mechanisms in place. Fike informed the Riley County Commission about the fair plans Thursday.
The livestock shows and other exhibits are still planned for the fair this year. Judges plan to maintain social distancing of six feet while judging exhibits at the fair.
Masks are optional at the fair, Fike said.
Fike said he still doesn’t know about the carnival. Officials previously announced the 45th annual Kaw Valley Rodeo will not occur this summer.