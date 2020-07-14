Riley County Fair officials are modifying this year’s event for safety as coronavirus cases continue to increase.
“As the number of cases jumped in Riley County, it became readily apparent that we needed to modify the schedule and the process,” said Gary Fike, county extension director.
There will be no “open-class” exhibits this year. That category includes events such as the berry pie contest and pedal tractor pull, among others.
“It’s disappointing in many ways, and I’m sure there are very few people who are excited about the different format,” Fike said. “But in the end, we are trying to be responsible and accountable to the public, and at the same time, allow the 4-Hers and their families to grow in their project areas in terms of new skills and knowledge gained.”
Pottorf Hall will not be open to the public this year, according to the Riley County Fair website.
There will be no public clothing style revue this year, either. Judges will still evaluate the outfits, according to a press release sent to The Mercury by Fike.
Social distancing is encouraged at the fair, which is planned for July 23-27. People must wear masks in order to abide by the latest city ordinance.
Judges will still assess 4-H projects and award ribbons, but it will be done one-on-one with social distancing measures, such as setting up barriers, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer, according to the press release. After the projects are judged, people will take them home instead of the projects being displayed to the public.
This is similar for the animal projects. Animals will go to their respective shows, be judged and then return home.
The livestock premium sale will look different this year as people are instructed to make bids through watching the 4-H member with their animal on a large screen, instead of having people show their animals in the actual ring. The horse show is still planned for July 18.
The Kaw Valley Rodeo was canceled back in May because of coronavirus concerns. The carnival also isn’t coming to the fair this year.
In addition, the Kansas State Fair is canceled this year because of the pandemic, but livestock shows are still planned, according to the fair website.
This is the first time the fair has ever been canceled in 106 years, according to the website.
Plans for the 2021 state fair will be announced later this year.