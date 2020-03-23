Riley County commissioners on Monday extended the local emergency declaration to Dec. 31.
“I think it’s worth doing,” said Clancy Holeman, county counselor. “It’s kind of, a little bit overthinking it, but I think it’s useful.”
The commission’s vote was unanimous. The declaration, which was put into place last Wednesday, provides possible emergency funding to area entities, because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. However, that potential funding is not guaranteed.
The commission also discussed moving the meetings online, such as using Zoom or Facebook Live.
The commission did not take formal action on the matter during the meeting but plans to discuss this further.
“We need to do what makes the most sense short-term,” Holeman said.
In addition, the county’s transfer station is reducing its hours of operation until further notice to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The transfer station is now open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Saturdays.
Public works director Leon Hobson said the transfer station is also eliminating credit card and cash payments from the public to keep employees safer. Hobson said there is “too close of contact” right now.
“I think protection of our employees down there is more important,” Hobson said.
Anyone who has a charge account with the transfer station will still be charged, but those who do not will not, Hobson said.
“We would not charge them during this time period,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Wells said he supports this measure as he doesn’t want to put transfer station employees in danger.
“Even if people take advantage of this, at least (the garbage is) not going to wind up in our roads and ditches,” Wells said.
Commissioner John Ford said potential funding from the emergency declaration could offset the lost revenue. Hobson estimated the county will lose about $17,000 per month.
“Mainly because we also have a declaration in place there, maybe some of those offset costs might be recovered somewhere down the road potentially,” Ford said.
Chair Marvin Rodriguez, who was absent from the meeting because he is sick, spoke by phone and said he agreed with the other commissioners.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said.
Rodriguez said he is not sick with the coronavirus — just a runny nose and sore throat — and that his doctor had cleared him.