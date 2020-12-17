Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously extended the local emergency declaration to April 30, 2021.
County emergency management director Russel Stukey recommended an extension because of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. The declaration provides possible federal emergency funding to area entities.
“That’s why it’s critically valuable to have that in place,” said commissioner John Ford.
Ford brought up June 1, 2021, as a possible date, but ultimately agreed to April 30.
“But it’s already set up here, we’ve got a lot going on, let’s just keep it at April 30 and we get a little closer to that date, we’ll figure out where we’re at with the new commission at that point in time,” he said.
Incoming commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley will assume office in January, replacing outgoing commissioner Ron Wells and chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
Commissioners first approved this declaration March 18 and voted March 23 to extend it to Dec. 31. The county can rescind it at any time.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
Listened as Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department, told them about an increase in suicides from 1 in November 2019 to 7 this November.
”Any cases like this, of course, are sad and concerning,” he said. “I don’t know what the trend is for the year.”
Rodriguez asked for ages, but Butler did not have the information handy. Butler said he would bring the requested data to the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board meeting on Monday. Additionally, Butler said Riley County recorded 100 noise complaints in November 2020. November 2019 had 46 noise complaints. That’s an increase of more than double or 117%, Butler said.
”Because of things easing up a little bit in terms of activity, this statistic, I don’t know if this points to the frustration people are experiencing being curbed from their normal activities,” Butler said. “Again, it’s really hard to say.”