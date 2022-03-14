Riley County commissioners on Monday indicated their interest in working with the Manhattan city government to improve Wildcat Creek Road.
Brian Johnson, city engineer for the Manhattan city government, asked the county commission if it would be interested in a cost-share project to pave the road, which is currently gravel.
Johnson said the intent is to pave Wildcat Creek Road from Scenic Drive to the Wildcat Creek bridge. The county government would be responsible for the portion from the city limit to the bridge.
Johnson said the cost-share would be a 55/45 split ,with the county responsible for 55% of the costs and the city 45%. Officials are still determining project details and costs.
The commission didn’t vote, but all three commissioners said they were interested in the project. Commissioner Kathryn Focke brought up street crossing measures. Johnson said officials are still determining how to implement street crossing.
Other business
Riley County commissioners voted to prohibit smoking and vaping in Riley County-owned parks. The commission passed the resolution 2-1; Commissioner Greg McKinley voted against it.
“We’ve never had a complaint from anyone about smoking in any of the parks,” McKinley said. “I understand second-hand smoke inside, outside it goes it away.”
Deputy County Counselor Craig Cox said the county didn’t have a policy in place. Cox said the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, a group of Manhattan and Riley County organizations advocating for healthy living, told county officials that the policy will allow people to go to county parks without being exposed to second-hand smoke.
The county won’t use penalties or fines as enforcement tools at the parks, which are Fairmont Park, Keats Park, Rocky Ford Outdoor Recreation Area, Wildcat Park and the portion of CiCo Park the county owns.
Focke said it encourages people not to smoke in public places, whether indoors or outdoors. “There’s no penalty involved,” she said. “I just think it’s good to remind people not to do it.”
The Manhattan city government previously banned vaping and smoking in its parks and trails in 2019.
Also, commissioners unanimously approved making revisions to its procurements code, which would give department heads an increase in discretionary funding from $10,000 to $20,000.
Any purchases under $20,000 would be considered small purchases and would not require competitive bidding. Officials said this request was because of increased prices.
Commissioner John Ford said Riley County does not have an administrator, making it more challenging because department heads have to get things on the agenda before they are approved.