Two of three Riley County commissioners voted to explore all available options on how to proceed with the First Christian Church building while also sending a letter objecting to designating the structure as historic.
Commissioners John Ford and Greg McKinley voted for a measure asking county public works director John Ellerman to investigate “all possible options” for use of the church building space at 115 Courthouse Plaza, including renovation and demolition. The motion included revisions to a draft letter from county counselor Clancy Holeman stating the board’s opposition to naming the building as a historic site.
The Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review will hold a hearing Aug. 7 to discuss whether to designate the FCC building as historic. The building isn’t listed on the local, state or national registries of historic places, and it sits just outside the nationally registered Downtown Manhattan Historic District. The review board must receive the commission’s objection letter before the hearing.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke dissented. She previously told The Mercury she supports giving the church historic designation and plans to draft her own letter stating her interest in saving the building.
“From what I’ve seen there’s no moisture getting into the building, no pests, no vagrants, it’s just sitting there,” Focke said. “It’s really solid. … I can’t see a reason to tear it down unless we have a really good reason to do so.”
Ford said he is “not 100% excited” about the prospect of demolishing the 112-year-old building. He retracted his support for buying the church last year as he felt there were other priorities needing to be addressed during the pandemic.
“I don’t like tearing down old buildings, it’s not something that’s exciting to me, but I’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of Riley Countians,” Ford said. “It’s going to spend a lot of our money, in my opinion, and not accomplish all our needs.”
Former commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells approved the purchase of the building last year.
If the building is deemed historic, it would limit what county officials could do with the structure and require permission from the review board before making any changes to the building. County clerk Rich Vargo said multiple boards have drafted and supported some form of renovation plan for the building, the last one in 2012 calling for a $14 million project.
“If you remodel the current structure then you’ll eventually need to expand, and you put the county in a position to go buy more land somewhere else (for expansion),” Vargo said.
Vargo said the county can still demolish the building while it’s under review as a historic site if officials desired. He recommended in April that the county demolish the aging structure, turn the space into a parking lot and start anew as that was the original plan he discussed with church leaders.
Demolition of the church is on hold, but commissioners recently approved removing asbestos in the building.
Riley County Fair update
Riley County Extension director Gary Fike told commissioners the return of a full carnival to the county fair this year “changed everything.” Originally, organizers planned to limit carnival rides because of pandemic restrictions, but now there will be a full carnival accompanying the fair. Fike said parking will be a challenge as vendors and fair exhibitors will have to navigate around construction projects along Kimball Avenue. Fike said his office will send a map to 4-H families and other exhibitors to direct them around the construction.
He said his staff will move the offices to the fairgrounds Friday. The Sunflower Lions Club will once again provide parking assistance during the fair. He said Pottorf Hall “will be open to the world” for people to come and view various 4-H displays.
COVID test kits at airport
In other business, commissioners approved a two-week trial period for a COVID-19 testing site in the Manhattan Regional Airport.
The Riley County Health Department will set up a kiosk with saliva-based coronavirus test kits. RCHD director Julie Gibbs said the test kits would be available for everyone, not just travelers in the airport.
The kiosk will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program will last two weeks, after which time county officials will review the program’s success.
County public information officer Alice Massimi said the health department hopes to begin the airport trial early next week. A firm date has not yet been set.