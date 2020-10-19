Riley County has seen higher numbers in advance voting turnout for the Nov. 3 election, even compared to the last presidential election, County Clerk Rich Vargo said Monday.
In an update at the Riley County Commission meeting, Vargo said 1,204 people had participated in advance in-person voting as of the end of last week. The clerk’s office, which oversees elections, has so far received more than 11,600 advance mail-in voting applications.
There were 1,016 advance ballots received by Oct. 19, 2016, and the total number of ballots cast in Riley County for the 2016 presidential election was just under 22,200.
“Wednesday (when advance in-person voting) started out, there were people, before we opened up the doors, lined up outside to participate,” Vargo said.
There will be expanded hours to vote in person either at 110 Courthouse Plaza from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays or in the K-State Student Union’s Bluemont Room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The final day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 27. Ballots by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted. Voters also can put their ballots in seven drop boxes spread throughout the county. A list of drop box locations can be found at www.rileycountyks.gov/128/elections.
While polling places have taken extra precautions for COVID-19 safety, including mask wearing by poll workers, physical distancing and providing hand sanitizer, neither the clerk’s office nor the county commissioners can require masks be worn by voters because of federal laws. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office also has been advising local entities of this matter.
“If somebody wants to vote, the Constitution does not allow us to not allow them to vote if they do not have a mask,” Vargo said. “Neither of us have the authority to supersede that. If (someone) wants to contest that, they need to contact the federal government.
“There’s nowhere in the nation, not just Riley County, that cannot allow someone to vote for not wearing a mask.”