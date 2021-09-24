Flu season is coming, and the Riley County Health Department recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs told county commissioners Thursday said she anticipates this year’s flu vaccine to arrive by next week.
The health department is planning vaccine clinics for October. Gibbs said the department will have its annual Octfluberfest flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 21 at the Family and Child Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road.
As far as third doses for the coronavirus vaccine, Gibbs said Thursday the county was still waiting for further guidance for administering doses.
This week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday and Prevention endorsed this use.
It’s not clear whether the department would also give COVID booster shots at flu vaccine clinics.
COVID reimbursement
Riley County commissioner John Ford approved a Riley County police board letter, but he said Thursday he will not support coronavirus reimbursement funds being used for police personnel.
On Monday, the police board, which includes Ford, agreed to ask the Manhattan city and Riley County commissions to allow the Riley County Police Department to apply for a share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle recommended using the funds for a 2% pay adjustment for RCPD employees, equaling $137,000; paying back unreimbursed COVID-19 leave for $54,734; the implementation of an e-Citations digital ticket-writing program for $150,000; and a new Hazardous Evidence Response Team truck for $325,000.
“I made it pretty clear I am not going to be on board with the personnel recommendations that are being listed,” said Ford. “I think those services and personnel should be using local dollars, this is something that we need to use to take care of a long-standing issue that’s going to have value and principle for generations to come.”
Museum positions
The commission on Thursday approved the Riley County Historical Museum going forward with replacing part-time museum assistants.
The historical museum seeks to replace two assistants with the potential of hiring a third.
Officials said this wouldn’t have any additional impact on the budget.