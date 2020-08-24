The Fairmont Heights sewer district project is costing more than officials originally thought.
Riley County commissioners Monday looked at an increase of $71,264, or 13%, to the project, for a total estimated project cost of $606,511.
The original project cost was $535,247, officials said.
People can comment on the project cost increase during a public hearing slated for Sept. 10, officials said. Commissioners on Monday approved the hearing.
Fairmont Heights is a rural subdivision generally south and east of U.S. Highway 177 and the Kansas river.
The new system will be a gravity sewer collection system, officials said. The county originally approved establishing the sewer district for Fairmont Heights in 2017. Users will pay for the project through their sewer bills over time. The new sewer will connect to the city system.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox said septic tanks had failed for some of the houses in the subdivision, which prompted the creation of the new sewer district.
BG Consultants of Manhattan, is the engineer for the project, according to a county memo.
Pawnee update
Pawnee Mental Health Services received a grant for $832,505 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week.
This grant will help Pawnee expand resources, including telemedicine, in Republic, Cloud, Clay, Marshall and Pottawatomie counties.
This is the second round of the grant distribution from USDA’s distance learning and telemedicine grants, said Robbin Cole, director of Pawnee Mental Health Services.
“I was giddy,” Cole said about the second grant. “It was incredible.”
The organization received the first part of the grant in November 2019 for $495,488 to expand telemedicine services to Jewell, Mitchell and Washington counties.
The total award amount for the entire grant from the USDA is $1.3 million.
Pawnee serves people in 10 Kansas counties, including Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, Cloud, Washington, Marshall and Clay.