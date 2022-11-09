Riley County health officials have advised people to get flu shots as the hospitalization rates are higher than they’ve been in the past decade.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza hospitalization rates nationally for children are more than 10 times higher this year than in the previous ten years. The CDC report 2.1 hospitalizations per 100,000 children this year, while the rate ranged from 0.0 to 0.2 in the prior 10 years.
The CDC also said adult hospitalizations are more than twice as high as rates over the previous ten years. As of mid-October, 360 deaths from the flu, including one child, have been reported to the CDC, and 80% of those who died were unvaccinated.
According to the CDC, 21% of adults and 22% of children have received a flu shot this year.
“Health care professionals everywhere are already seeing high number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus this year,” Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “I hope the COVID season will not be as severe as in years past, but I urge people to take precautions.”
People can get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment with the county health department.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 to receive vaccinations. The department does not charge any fees for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the county health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
New cases
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 48 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. This represented a case rate of 64.7 per 100,000, placing Riley County in the substantial incident category with 55-99 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial, and high (100 or more).
Pottawatomie County is also in the substantial category with 17 new cases (69.7 per 100,000). Geary County is in the high category with 43 new cases (138.5 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County is in the high category with 7 (101 per 100,000).
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for one COVID patient on Wednesday. The patient was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
KDHE reported no additional deaths in Riley County. The county’s COVID-related death total remains at 97. Riley County has reported 15,622 cases since March 2020.
Last update
After this week, the Riley County Health Department will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 updates. But KDHE will continue to provide weekly data.
“Thankfully, the current COVID variants in the U.S. have not led to major increases in severe endpoints, such as hospitalizations or death,” said Riley County Health Clinic Supervisor Jacob Clarke. “Likewise, the CDC and KDHE remain vigilant, monitoring for changes in COVID activity. If the situation changes locally, we will resume weekly COVID updates in Riley County.”
Health officials said the department would resume regular updates if the community experiences high rates in KDHE or CDC reports and feedback from local health community about “high numbers of severe cases.”
Testing
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can schedule same-day appointments one hour in advance or as far as five days in advance.