Riley County health officials have advised people to get flu shots as the hospitalization rates are higher than they’ve been in the past decade.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza hospitalization rates nationally for children are more than 10 times higher this year than in the previous ten years. The CDC report 2.1 hospitalizations per 100,000 children this year, while the rate ranged from 0.0 to 0.2 in the prior 10 years.

