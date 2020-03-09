Riley County Emergency Medical Services is implementing new diagnostic screening measures in response to Kansas’ first case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Saturday that a woman in Johnson County tested positive for coronavirus.
David Adams, EMS and ambulance director, told Riley County commissioners Monday that the new screening process allows dispatchers to better assess whether a person might have coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 diagnostic screening process will ensure that the appropriate resources are allocated to any citizen who accesses emergency services while simultaneously mitigating the risk of incidental exposure to the emergency service staff and the general public,” Adams said.
Adams said this diagnostic screening process is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Dispatchers will assess “case entry symptoms,” which include fever, cough, shortness of break or if they recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea.
Commissioner John Ford asked Adams if that list will expand to other places and states, such as California and Washington state.
“We will once we get that guidance from CDC,” Adams told Ford. “We’re staying within the guidelines from the CDC. We don’t want to go rogue, if you will.”
If there is a “positive indication” that a person has coronavirus, EMS staff will use personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns that are “not typically used on calls or seen by the public,” according to the letter.
Adams said officials will begin using this protocol this week. He anticipates using the diagnostic screening more than 20 times this month.
“This enhanced response is being implemented to ensure that everything is being done to safeguard the public’s safety and well-being,” Adams said.
“We understand that seeing our personnel in the public wearing masks, gowns and respirators may cause anxiety. Our hope is that rather than feeling anxious, the public will feel confident in our preparations and in the measures being taken with their wellness in mind.”