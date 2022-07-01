Riley County EMS is requesting more than $1.3 million in additional funding in 2023, mostly related to staffing and pay increases.
EMS director David Adams on Thursday requested $5.19 million, a 35% increase from the 2022 budget, which was $3.8 million. Adams said the increased costs are mostly related to the mid-year pay increases adding $550,635 in salaries and staffing for the upcoming north county EMS station in Leonardville, which would add $598,806. Other increases include $4,000 for rental services, $10,650 in medical supply costs, $2,000 in pharmaceutical costs and $4,000 in capital outlay.
Riley County commissioners heard another round of budget proposals.
County officials proposed a $10.004 million budget for the capital improvement project fund, including revenue from investment interest and transfers from some general funds. This is a 25% increase from $8.002 million for 2022.
The general services fund is budgeted for about $13.78 million, up 18.84% from the $11.6 million 2022 budget. The increase in the general fund comes from federal coronavirus relief funding.
Riley County’s budget for RCPD is $5.37 million, up from $4.96 million for the 2022 budget. This represents about an 8.12% increase. The county is obligated to pay the budget increase because the police board, which includes Riley County and Manhattan officials, has approved the RCPD budget. In June, the board set RCPD’s budget at $25.05 million.
Riley County is responsible for 20%, and the Manhattan city government is responsible for 80%.
The Riley County Economic Development fund is budgeted for about $293,847, down from $309,048 in 2022.
Darell Edie, finance director, also presented a $829,712 budget for county insurance, up $90,423. Most of the increase comes in property/building insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance costs. The county budgeted $600,037 for the county’s bond and interest fund, down $15,303.
Gary Fike, county extension agent, proposed a 2023 budget of $671,594. The county extension office has asked for $599,645 for the last three years, according to Fike. This is a $71,949 increase.
Fike said the largest increase comes from salaries and benefits. Fike said he knows the city and county salaries have been raised and would like to see the same for his employees.
Jerry Lonergan of the Flint Hills Regional Council requested that the county become members again.
In January, commissioners dropped out of the council because of increased membership dues and not seeing the benefits of being members.
Lonergan said the membership dues for 2023 would be $13,202, up from $9,117 in 2021, the last year of the county’s membership.