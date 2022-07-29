The Riley County Commission learned Thursday that the cost of a public safety headquarters has increased by $2.3 million because of inflation and a new proposed building area.
Commissioners received an update from Kile Morrison of Archimages Architecture of Lenexa on the building’s cost. The project is estimated to cost $12.3 million – up from $10.2 million — and includes site work, building construction, furniture, appliances and services.
The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The building would replace the current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road, which is across the street, while also housing Emergency Management and Riley County Fire District No. 1 administrators, a conference/training room, offices, an Emergency Operations Center, and a backup dispatch center (the main 911 dispatch would remain at the Riley County Police Department headquarters).
Officials attributed the estimated increase to inflation and the addition of a 5,700-square-foot third-floor shell space.
Commissioner Greg McKinley asked for the county to make the third-floor shell space an alternative when requesting bids to see how much extra it would cost.
Archigmaes expects the facility to take 18-19 months to complete — six months to design, a one-month bidding process, one month of procurement and mobilization, 10 months for construction, one month of project closeout, and move-in. So far, the county has spent $73,849 on the project.
Commissioner John Ford said he likes the layout and the ability to have shared spaces. He said he’s not shocked about the estimated cost of the building.
“I’m excited that we have a vision,” Ford said. “We still need to get a little bit more focus and direction, but I’m very, very happy that we’re at this point.”
Commissioner Kathryn Focke wants to consider looking at the capital improvement funds for furniture and using any furniture in the current EMS headquarters for the new building to save money.
During the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Anderson Knight Architects for the north county EMS station. The contract outlines the architect’s responsibilities, scope of work, supplemental services, owner’s responsibilities, cost of the work, miscellaneous provisions, and compensation timeline. The contract is for $87,875.
The north county EMS facility in Leonardville will house two employees and will include a laundry room, exercise room, medication/supply/safe room, office, kitchen, living area, ambulance bays, bathroom and bedrooms.