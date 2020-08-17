Riley County EMS announced Monday that an emergency medical technician has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said EMS received notification of the positive test on Friday. They said the employee last worked and and had contact with the public on Wednesday.
Officials said the employee did not have symptoms and followed CDC guidelines and RCEMS policy while on-duty.
Officials said anyone who was in close contact with this employee has already been notified.
The investigation revealed that the employee was exposed to a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 10, while attending a local school board function in Pottawatomie County.
EMS officials said there is no indication of further spread to emergency services personnel; however, additional testing is currently taking place.
This is the ninth confirmed case among Riley County EMS. At the end of June, Riley County EMS had an outbreak of eight coronavirus cases in the department.
“Our duty to the public’s safety and our desire to maintain their trust is paramount,” EMS Assistant Director Josh Gering said in a news release. “Every safety measure implemented at RCEMS is done with the public’s best interest in mind. We are confident in our ability to continue to navigate these challenges while maintaining the standards for response and pre-hospital care that the public expects from us. By demonstrating social responsibility through adherence to federal, state, and local health guidelines, we can help mitigate the impact COVID-19 continues to have in Riley County.”