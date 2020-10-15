A part-time Riley County emergency medical services employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, EMS officials said Thursday afternoon.
The person last worked and had contact with the public Oct. 8; the employee did not have symptoms at the time. Riley County EMS officials said they don't believe there is any spread at this time, but the contact tracing process is in progress. RCEMS learned of this information Wednesday.
Officials said all Riley County emergency services are "fully supported and operational."
In the future, Riley County EMS will notify the public about active, recovered, and positive cases among employees at Riley County Commission meetings on Mondays, officials said.