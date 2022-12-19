Riley County EMS director David Adams said he should have the first designs of the new EMS headquarters facility early next year.
Adams gave an update to Riley County commissioners during their meeting Monday morning.
He said he was waiting on Lenexa-based Archimages Architecture to send an initial draft of construction plans for the headquarters project. He said he’s also met with architects at Anderson Knight regarding the first designs for the building.
“I should have more information coming on the construction and design the first week of January,” Adams said.
County officials on Thursday selected BHS Construction of Manhattan as the construction manager at risk for the project, and they will begin contract negotiations. When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
Riley County EMS’ proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
WIC positions
In additional agenda matters, commissioners approved two requests from Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs to fill a pair of positions in the county’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Services department.
One position is for a full-time WIC Clerk with a starting salary of $19 per hour. Gibbs said the position has been vacant for a couple of months.
The other WIC job needing filled is a part-time Breastfeeding Peer Counselor at Fort Riley. Gibbs said this position would be 15 hours a week on base at Irwin Military Hospital. The part-time counselor job has a starting salary of $20 per hour.
More information on these open positions will be posted to the Riley County career portal at rileycountyks.gov/Jobs.
Police board
appointments
In other business, the county commission officially named Commissioner John Ford and local resident Patricia Hudgins to serve on the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board.
Ford abstained from the vote, which passed 2-0. He will serve in the county commissioner position.
Hudgins will serve in the county resident position.
She replaces Robert Ward, who said he wasn’t interested in reappointment.
The police board is in charge of the RCPD budget and hiring and firing of the police director.
