Riley County government employees will have to follow updated COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
County commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley on Thursday voted to enforce the updated guidelines. Commissioner John Ford voted against it.
Focke said she wants to err on the side of safety for county employees.
Ford said he is okay with the isolation policies, but he is done with masking.
“I’m not seeing the mitigation at this point in time anymore,” he said. “I get if you’re sick, stay home. If you’re not sick, you need to be at work.”
The new guidelines deal with handling exposures and positive cases.
If exposed, employees should:
Take their temperature and assess symptoms each day for 10 days.
Wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.
Maintain 6 feet between themselves and others.
Disinfect and clean workspace.
Take an at-home test five days after known exposure.
Not report to work with COVID-19 symptoms.
If employees have symptoms, they should notify their supervisor and go home if they’re at work.
If they test positive, employees must stay home for five days regardless of vaccination status. They can return to work five days after the first day of symptoms or the day of a positive test if they are fever free for 24 hours without medications or symptoms have improved. Employees also need to wear a mask for an additional five days when they return.
Documentary
County commissioners unanimously approved filming of the Goodnow House for a film.
Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in Wichita asked for permission to film the inside and outside of the Goodnow House on Sept. 8.
Executive producer Jim Grawe told The Mercury he is using the house for the third film of “Historic Buildings of Kansas.” He said it will feature 10 buildings. He chose the Goodnow house because of Isaac Goodnow’s place in Kansas history, including helping found what is now Kansas State University.
Other buildings in the state that will be filmed are Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Cedar Crest in Topeka, and Cimarron Hotel in Cimarron. The film is supposed to air in March on the PBS station in Wichita.
Other business
Shelly Williams, community corrections director, provided an update about the drug court.
In March, the county started drug court, a program that integrates alcohol and drug treatment services with justice system case processing.
It has had 10 participants — seven men and three women.
Riley County in January received a $550,000 federal grant to start a drug court program. The aim is to provide an alternative to incarceration for those with drug dependency problems.
Meeting documents say the “primary drug of choice” methamphetamine for five people, marijuana for four people and cocaine for one. Drug court participants have completed 297 drug screenings, 86 of which have returned positive. Among all participants, they have had 1,097 sobriety days.
Drug court is funded 75% by the state and 25% locally.
Commissioners also indicated they would vacate a right of way for a portion of Stagg Hill Road for new potential development.
The portion is near the intersection of Stagg Hill Road and Scenic Drive by the old Bubble Wash business. Property owner Joe McGraw said he is looking into building a new structure to expand Paragon Performance Sports, a tumbling, ninja and cheer training facility for youth.