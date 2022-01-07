Riley County is no longer a member of the Flint Hills Regional Council.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday voted against an annual membership renewal with the Flint Hills Regional Council. The council increased its membership dues, and commissioners said they have not seen the benefits from being members.
The non-profit organization serves Chase, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties, assisting with federal grants and other economic opportunities for local governments.
Membership dues increased from 60 cents to 90 cents per capita for 2022 for a total membership fee of $13,202, up from $9,117.60 in 2021. The council based its fee on 2020 census data. Officials told entities that part of the reason for the increase is to retire a loan, which the council said would allow it to become financially sustainable.
The council received a $150,000 loan at a 4% interest rate from Central National Bank in 2016 to cover expenditures of a Federal Transit Administration grant. The council still has a balance of $77,039.10 with plans to pay off the loan by December 2023. However, officials said they want to push to pay off the loan in 2022.
Chairman John Ford and commissioner Greg McKinley voted against the membership renewal; commissioner Kathryn Focke abstained on the issue.
Focke abstained on the issue because she said she was torn on making a decision. “I appreciate what they’re doing. I can’t say no, but I can’t say yes.”
Ford said he was not thrilled with the increase because it came after the dues had been budgeted. Ford said it is not the amount, but it’s the principle of the matter.
McKinley, a former Riley City Council member, talked about previous work with the regional council on the Riley Comprehensive Plan, which he deemed “worthless” and said the process was awful.
Ford told The Mercury on Friday that council membership mainly provides grant-related services, but he believes it could be done internally. “In my opinion, it’s not going to change a whole lot,” he said.
Ford said the county’s fee covered the rural areas since Manhattan pays its own separate fee.
“I won’t say it’s set and done forever,” Ford said about becoming members in the future. “But we felt comfortable that this isn’t the option at this particular point and time.”
This wasn’t the only county commission this week to grapple with renewing membership.
On Monday, the Pottawatomie County Commission voted 2-1 to pay $12,925.80 for the annual renewal. Commissioners Dee McKee and Pat Weixelman approved it while commissioner Greg Riat opposed.
“If we don’t pay the full dues, what will that do to us as members?” Weixelman asked after expressing concern about the fee increase.
Janna Williams, regional planner for the council, noted that she could not speak for the board, but the council board president Richard Weixelman, who was also in attendance, said he couldn’t see any advantage to reducing benefits by not paying the full fee.
Jack Allston, executive director of Pottawatomie County Economic Development, told the commission that the benefits “clearly outweigh” the costs.
“To answer the question of where the money is used, some of the member dues pay for staff, some for plans, and some for implementation,” he said.
Weixelman requested that the county receive earlier notice if dues increase in the future.
Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr said the city’s fees went up from $31,368 in 2021 to $48,690 in 2022. Fehr said it’s in his authority to authorize paying the fees without commission approval.
“We’re very pleased and excited about the opportunities and we think our return on investment is very good,” he said.
Vaccine incentives
Commissioners also discussed vaccine incentives for Riley County employees.
The program is in place for new employees, who receive $100 plus eight hours of annual leave if they show proof of full vaccination. For existing employees, the program lasted from Aug. 19 to Oct. 11, 2021.
Riley County human resources director Elizabeth Ward asked commissioners if they wanted to look at a similar plan for the booster shot, but the commission decided to leave the program as is.
McKinley said the program is more of a reward than an incentivizing plan.
Ford said there is not enough information about the booster and whether the booster shot is included in full vaccination. Commissioners ultimately decided to leave the incentive program as is.
Commissioners budgeted $50,000 for the incentive program; the county has used $43,495 of the fund. Ward said she expects the rest of the fund to last through June at the current hiring pace.
Annie Wolfe of the Flint Hills News Service contributed to this article.