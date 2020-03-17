All jury trials and some hearings scheduled through April 20 at Riley County District Court will be postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
However, the court will remain open for other operations.
This is a part of a recent slew of event cancellations and indefinite operation delays for services, businesses and more.
All jury trials through April 20 will be rescheduled pending further notice from the court. Jurors who received summons for trials during this period do not need to report to the courthouse.
Certain hearings scheduled during that time period also will rescheduled. These include limited action dockets, small claims dockets, traffic dockets, first appearance dockets (excluding video appearances) and Monday criminal dockets.
The court advises litigants who feel sick to consider contacting the opposing party or attorney to look into an agreed continuance. If that cannot happen, litigants should tell the court they are unable to attend and judges will consider whether rescheduling is needed on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, no new wedding ceremonies will be scheduled before April 3, and that date is subject to change. For ceremonies that have already been scheduled, only necessary parties and witnesses should attend. The judge will be able to move weddings to the courtyard outside or elsewhere.
“The current situation is one that presents challenges to the Court’s normal operating procedures,” a release from the court said. “We are looking at all of the ways in which we might temporarily alter those procedures to minimize risk while still attending to the Court’s core responsibilities. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we work to implement these changes in procedure.”
Kansas courts have posted notices urging people not to enter courtrooms or court offices if they have traveled to areas affected by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, or if they have been exposed to or have symptoms of the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been advising people to keep their distance from crowds to prevent spread of the disease, and it recently recommended that organizers throughout the country cancel or postpone in-person events that would involve more than 50 people.