Riley County court officials took a field trip to the movie theater, but there wasn’t a film to watch or any popcorn.
After the Kansas Supreme Court in September allowed jury trials to resume, so long as district courts followed coronavirus safety precautions, the Riley County District Court on Wednesday held a “rehearsal” of sorts at its new temporary venue, the current Rock Hills Church and former Seth Childs 12 movie theater.
Judge Kendra Lewison said court staff had explored several venues throughout the county that would be large enough to hold all parties while maintaining physical distancing, and the Rock Hills Church fit their needs best. The church is allowing the court to use some of its space for free.
Judges, county attorneys, public defenders, court staff, law enforcement and IT workers gathered in one large auditorium to test out layouts and seating, how trials would proceed, acoustics, and security plans. They also tried identify where and how technology would be set up.
The general setup in the room had the plaintiffs’ and defendants’ table, judges’ seat and witness stand on the floor at the front of the room and jurors and public viewers would sit in clearly-marked theater seats.
The group discussed sanitizing seats in between witnesses, the logistics of holding private conversations, ways to secure evidence overnight during multi day trials, and securing rooms.
For deliberation, Lewison said the court plans to have jurors discuss in a neighboring theater. While the court will provide extra floor seating, an evidence table, gloves, sanitizer and wipes, Lewison said the court will leave seating arrangements up to jurors to determine what would work best for them.
The court will follow the state Supreme Court’s guidance on face coverings, which is that masks or face shields be required in courtrooms. Local officials seemed to lean toward having witnesses wear face shields while testifying so they can be heard and seen more clearly.
Lewison said the court doesn’t plan on livestreaming the trials on Youtube as they have for other hearings because there should be enough space for members of the public to safely attend in person. However, that could change if the case is particularly high-profile, she said.
“Some of these problems we may not solve today, but the point is to raise the issues so we can start working on them,” Lewison said.
Staff members have a couple weeks to work out any issues before the first resumed jury trial later this month.