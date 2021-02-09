Riley County commissioners are considering having a dedicated space or building for officials when they meet for emergency purposes.
Commissioners and county department heads Monday floated the idea during a county luncheon where new commissioners Greg McKinley and Kathryn Focke formally met staff members.
Riley County emergency management director Russel Stukey brought up the idea during the luncheon. After the pandemic is over, county clerk Rich Vargo suggested it would be prime time to identify the space needed for the emergency operations center (EOC), the name of the group of officials.
“I think you could really have some worthwhile discussion with a consultant and architect on the actual space utilized, and was that adequate, or how much do you need,” Vargo said.
Currently, the EOC meets in the basement of the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters, said David Adams, EMS/ambulance director.
The EOC command staff has been managing the coronavirus pandemic. It is comprised of county officials, including Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs, who leads it. Additionally, the EOC helps with weather-related disasters such as Tuttle Creek Lake flooding.
The county could combine the space with a dispatch center and use it for storage and training as well, officials said.