The estimated cost for Riley County Emergency Medical Services to operate and staff Fake Patty’s Day is $2,621.90.
David Adams, EMS and ambulance director for the county, reported this information Monday to Riley County commissioners.
These fees cover the cost of staff working in the first aid room in City Park as well as other units in the city, including Aggieville.
The commission requested that Adams present an estimated cost to them.
The event operations fee is $620. This is a standard fee that EMS charges when covering events.
Adams said that the cost of staffing Fake Patty’s Day last year is very similar to this year’s cost estimate. He did not have the cost from last year.
Adams is also deploying an additional ambulance on Fake Patty’s Day.
Fake Patty’s Day is March 21.