Riley County commissioners on Thursday discussed details for a proposed rural economic development board.
The proposed rural economic development board would consist of six members of the public, plus the county extension director (Gary Fike), a county extension staff member (John Jobe), and a staff member of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (Daryn Soldan).
So far, the county has received applications from Gordon Hibbard, Kent Glasscock, Brenda Jordan, Ron Wilson and Jada Sharp. The commission hasn’t voted on these applications.
The county government wants to create the board to develop more ways for rural residents to continue economic development outside of the city and find more ways to attract businesses and opportunities for the rural part of Riley County.
Commissioners debated the length of service for the people on the board. Under the proposal, two members would serve for one year, two would serve two years, and two would serve three years. The commission wants to stagger the position terms.
Although not present, Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman advised tabling the discussion and amending the resolution to include the proposed term lengths before making appointments.
Commissioner John Ford said he expects the commission to vote on the setting the board next Thursday.
Wastewater plan
The commission unanimously approved seeking a request for qualification to hire an engineer to help the county develop a facility plan for the University Park Sewer Benefit District, which is west of Tuttle Creek Lake and north of Manhattan.
Riley County Public Works Director John Ellerman requested the commission take this action.
According to county documents, the sewer benefit district has a discharging wastewater treatment plant.
As such, the plant falls under the Clean Water Act and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit program. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a Kansas Water Pollution Control permit and authorization to discharge under a NPDES permit.
The treatment plant has problems meeting the requirement of the permits. One of the requirements is to hire a licensed engineering consultant to develop a facility plan to bring the facility into compliance.
The county wants to replace the plant with a non-discharging lagoon system. KDHE requires a facility plan for the county to do so.
Kitchen Restore
Megan Dougherty, county extension agent, updated commissioners on the Kitchen Restore program.
Dougherty reported that Kitchen Restore, a program that provides kitchen items to community members in need, provided 112 sets to families last year. The kits included pots and pans, bowls, plates and other items. The program offers small appliances like microwaves, coffee pots, and blenders upon request.
“I think the community support that we get through it does show that this is a worthwhile program,” Dougherty said.
Commissioners also approved several requests to fill open positions, including a county attorney office assistant position and a custodial worker position.