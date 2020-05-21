Riley County is eyeing a 2.1% decrease for the 2021 budget compared to 2020.
The overall total, according to the 2019 draft budget documents for 2021 presented to the county commission, is $40.5 million, down from $41.4 million in 2020.
For the general fund, the budget is set to be $34.8 million, down from $35.2 in 2020, budget and finance officer Tami Robison said Thursday.
The commission so far has not made any formal decisions regarding the 2021 budget.
Robison said she is not going to try to project the mill levy for 2021 yet, as the county is waiting to complete the valuation process first.
“Until we get the valuation, I can’t give you a clear picture of where that bottom-line mill levy is going to be,” she said. “I’ve done some playing, of course. But I don’t even want to project until we actually have that valuation.”
Commissioners previously expressed that they wanted to keep the budget flat because of potential financial impacts from the coronavirus.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
- Heard an update from Gary Fike, Riley County Extension director, about the Riley County fair as well as the rodeo. Officials haven’t made a formal decision on whether these events will occur later in the summer, Fike said. “We’re looking to have a regular fair,” Fike said.
- Listened to an update from Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department. He said jail visitations are resuming Thursday.