Officials plan to make a final decision on a new Riley County Police Department director by Dec. 1.
Riley County commissioners on Monday discussed the interview process for the open position of RCPD director, including when the Riley County police board would likely make a decision.
The interview process will be open and live to the public for public input. The public will be allowed to submit questions for the candidate through email, but it will be the decision of commissioners whether or not they will ask them.
Dates haven’t been set for the interviews, and officials haven’t announced any finalists. Officials expect three to four finalists for the positions.
A screening committee is reviewing the applications. The committee will make recommendations to the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board on which applicants should become finalists. However, the police board will choose the finalists.
Assistant Police Director Kurt Moldrup has served as interim director since former director Dennis Butler’s retirement in January.
Other business
Insight Global, contracted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will provide the Riley County Health Department with free COVID testing up through May 2023.
Julie Gibbs, health department director, said they will evaluate the program as time passes to determine whether or not it will be kept.
Testing will be available by appointment only located in the parking lot near the department’s Family and Child Resource Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the meeting, commissioners approved:
A request to replace a window at the University Park clubhouse. The cost will be $700 and will be used from the leftover annual community parks budget of $1,254. The current window is being boarded up due to broken glass.
The annual Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) state contract. The contract will conduct the WIC and WIC Breast Feeding Peer Counselor Program in accordance with the current Kansas State WIC policies and procedures manual. The program will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
A request to fill the traffic control tech position. The position is in charge of directing, protecting, and monitoring the county.
The destruction of ballots from the August 2020 and November 2020 elections. State law requires the county election officer to preserve ballots for all state and national elections for 22 months.
Sending a vehicle bid back to staff for review and further recommendation. Commissioners opened a bid for a 2022 Dodge Durango SXT for $41,596 in Clay County. No mileage was listed.