Riley County commissioners denied a request from the director of Sunflower CASA for providing county information technology services to the agency if it moves to a new location.
CASA, or court-appointed special advocate services, is currently on the fourth floor of the Riley County office building at 115 North 4th Street in Manhattan. Sunflower CASA director Carson Kober told commissioners Monday that she and her staff do not feel the fourth floor will adequately hold the agency, plus the Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC) and the Child Advocacy Center (CAC). Kober asked commissioners to consider approving the same IT infrastructure setup as currently installed, just relocated to a new facility with equipment purchased by the agency.
Commissioners voted 2-0 to deny the request; Kathryn Focke abstained from the vote. She said she abstained because she didn’t feel she had enough information on the costs involved with carrying over IT services to proceed with a vote.
“I didn’t feel like it was a good vote unless I had all the information,” Focke said. “CASA does a whole lot for our community and our court system, but I just didn’t see the numbers.”
Focke said the “precedent is there that we’ve been supporting” Sunflower CASA with IT services and office space. Commissioner John Ford said he was “not real comfortable” with the idea of extending county IT services to an outside building.
“For me, if we do this here, it could potentially open up a can of worms that we’ll have to do it for anybody else who is an offsite agency,” Ford said.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said CASA is not a county agency, it just utilizes county space and infrastructure. Sunflower CASA is not affiliated with Riley County other than sharing an office space and IT services in that space.
Kober said the increase in need for the agencies’ services over the past year led to her searching for an alternative office space in other parts of the city, which would allow all three agencies to expand their services and staff. She said she found a suitable location in the 300 block of Poyntz Avenue that would eventually house all three community services.
County clerk Rich Vargo said there “is not one department within the county that doesn’t need more space,” with the possible exception of the public works department.
In January, commissioners approved proceeding with an agreement for future renovations to the fourth floor to help keep all three agencies in one location. At the time, Kober said Sunflower CASA had identified grant funding to cover the cost of renovations. The Mercury reported in January the bid value for the project was $104,823. On Monday, Kober said her agency still has not used any grant monies and therefore have not begun any renovations to the space.
“This has been a rough decision, trying to figure out how best to serve the community,” Kober said. “We simply don’t have enough space up there.”