Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi will replace Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk in the state legislature and step down from the local commission.
The Riley County Democratic Party selected Reddi during a precinct committee meeting Thursday night.
Reddi will fill in for the remainder of Hawk’s term, which was set to end after the 2024 election. Hawk announced on Dec. 22 he will retire, and his last day will be Tuesday.
Reddi and county Democratic chairwoman Katie Allen were the two candidates seeking appointment.
Reddi received 23 votes, and Allen trailed behind with 19 votes. All votes came from the 42 precinct committee members.
“It was a very close race,” Reddi said. “I’m very excited for this new adventure, and I look forward to representing State District 22.”
“I mean you never know what’s going to happen in these kinds of situations, and I’m sure we both worked hard to get our information out,” Allen said.
Reddi said she will step down from the Manhattan City Commission. She previously had told The Mercury she hoped to hold both positions if selected as Hawk’s replacement.
“I didn’t want there to be any doubt as to my commitment to state Senate District 22,” Reddi said, when asked about why she changed her mind.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said he thinks Reddi wanted to remain on commission because the person replacing her wouldn’t have the same views as her. The current majority is conservative with Hatesohl and commissioner Wynn Butler and John Matta.
“I’m thinking that’s why Usha wanted to stay on commission because I don’t know if she wanted us, three guys being the majority, to pick her successor,” Hatesohl said.
Reddi has been a commissioner since 2013. In 2021, voters re-elected her to a four-year term, which ends January 2026.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said until Reddi provides a letter of resignation, she is still a part of the commission.
“She would submit some sort of documentation of her intentions to leave the commission and likely provide a date associated with that,” Hilgers said.
Hilgers said commissioners are free to resign at any time they want. Once a resignation letter is received, Hilgers said the commission will decide how to move forward with the open position.
Hilgers said the commission can vote to decide who fills Reddi’s spot and whether that person serves the remainder of her term.
Reddi said Friday she’ll submit her resignation in the next few days.
During her victory speech, Reddi advised Allen to run for the commission.
“Katie, you’re an excellent candidate,” Reddi said. “I hope you seriously consider running for city commission.”
Allen said she’s not sure what her next steps will be, but she always has been interested in politics and being engaged in them.
“I’m going to think about it as this continues, because you never know,” Allen said. “This came about unexpectedly as well.”
The legislative session starts Monday.
