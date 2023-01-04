The Riley County Democratic Party precinct committee seeks to select a new state senator Thursday.
The committee of about 40 members will meet at Thursday afternoon at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in a meeting closed to the public in hopes of appointing a replacement senator. State Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, announced Dec. 22 he will retire, and his last day will be Jan. 10.
The replacement will fill the remainder of his term, which is set to end after the 2024 election.
Brennan Walter, vice chairman of the Riley County Democrats, said the committee will nominate someone and Gov. Laura Kelly will appoint.
The Mercury previously reported that Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi and county Democratic chairwoman Katie Allen have both announced that they’ll seek appointment.
Walter said he doesn’t know of anyone else interested in filling the position.
“There’s nothing precluding somebody from showing up as long as they have a precinct person to nominate them,” Walter said.
Before anyone is officially elected, the committee has to follow a set of proposed rules that the convention will have to agree on before they can proceed. The rules state that the voting will be done by a secret ballot, and the person with the most votes will be elected.
The elected person will receive a certificate, and Kelly will then have no later than seven days to appoint the person elected.