Riley County commissioners on Thursday delayed a decision to demolish or keep the First Christian Church building until after the new year.
Commissioner John Ford said after the meeting the commission will likely discuss this topic again once the two new commissioners join the commission in January.
However, Leon Hobson, director of public works, said after the meeting the current county commission can discuss this topic again prior to January if they change their minds. Chairman Marvin Rodriguez and commissioner Ron Wells’ terms end in January.
Rodriguez asked officials last week to review this topic with the commission.
“The consensus is the interior of this structure is not in very good shape,” said county clerk Rich Vargo. “It would be very difficult to make a very efficient facility out of it.”
When the commission decided to purchase the church for $852,000 back in May, Vargo said the county’s intention at that time was to demolish the structure, at 115 Courthouse Plaza, in the future to create a parking lot until a future county commission decides to put a new facility in its place.
The building was built in 1909 and is across the parking lot from the county office building.
“It wasn’t to demolish the facility and then put up a new administrative facility because ... there’s a lot more dialogue that would have to take place,” Vargo said. “So just wanted to give a bit of background information on it.”
Vargo said officials estimated the cost of demolishing the building from $250,000 to $300,000. Vargo said there are funds to cover this project from capital improvement funds.
Whether the county decides to demolish the building or keep it in the future, there must be an asbestos inspection of the building. This would cost $2,000 or less, officials said.
Hobson said the county could have the asbestos inspection in the next couple weeks. He said there’s always a possibility there may not be asbestos in the structure.
If the commission decides to demolish the building, Hobson said a bidding process in selecting a contractor would take about 45-60 days, at best. Hobson estimated the demolition taking about 30 days.
Ford said he didn’t feel this is the time to work on this project. Ford was the sole commissioner who voted against purchasing the building in May, although he said Thursday he recognized the county acquired the structure for “the best possible price that we were probably going to get for it.”
“I think we have other priorities right now,” he said. “In tearing that down for what’s just going to be an empty lot for who knows how long ... now’s not that time.”
Vargo said the quicker the county decides to demolish the building, the less likely there will be issues with it.
“It becomes a maintenance issue,” Vargo said.
Rodriguez said he agreed with Vargo’s thoughts.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow with prices and the rules and regulations,” Rodriguez said. “An empty building can stand so long before the city will say, ‘You need to get rid of it.’ We hold it too long, it’s going to cost us a lot more dollar. So while we have the funds, I think we ought to demolish it, get it out of the way and let the commission deal with whatever time frame they have.”
Wells said this is a great opportunity for future commissioners to make consolidate county employees into one building.
“At this time, it’d be up to some future commission to either sell the property or utilize the property,” Wells said.