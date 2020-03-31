The Riley County Commission on Monday approved how the county will pay employees during the month of April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, commissioners decided to pay all employees two-thirds of their regular pay per day starting April 2 for 10 days. The commission on Monday extended that payment plan through the end of the month while adding some exceptions.
The county made these decisions in order to comply with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which was implemented by President Donald Trump, and to accommodate county departments where employees may be working fewer hours since the county building is closed to the public right now.
Now, for employees who fall under the FFCRA, they would be paid the other one-third through extended leave, according to a document sent to The Mercury by Cindy Volanti, county human resource manager. That’s the employee’s individual decision on whether they want to use leave.
“We’re attempting to match everybody on the same level of payment,” Volanti said.
Employees who qualify under the FFCRA must fall under the following criteria, according to the document:
1. Quarantined or isolated subject to federal, state, or local quarantine/isolation order
2. Advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine (due to COVID-19)
3. Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis
4. Caring for an individual doing No. 1 or No. 2
5. Caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed due to COVID-19
6. Experiencing any other substantially similar condition
For employees who do not fall under the FFCRA criteria, which officials said is the majority of county employees, they are paid differently. The commission on Monday approved those employees also using extended leave in April, but it would be two-thirds pay. According to the document, one-third of the work week is made up of “leave without pay.”
For employees who are not working because they are “high-risk” or choosing not to work during this time, employees will “use their personal extended sick leave for two-thirds of their regular work week.” Department heads must approve this for employees.
Essential employees who are still working full-time throughout the week are paid their regular pay, Volanti said.
For employees who are new and may not have built up time off, department heads will decide if they are able to put those employees to work. Department heads will consult with new employees on this, Volanti said.