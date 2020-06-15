Riley County commissioners Monday decided not to place a county sales tax question on the general ballot this election.
Although chairman Marvin Rodriguez wanted to put the question about renewing the current half-percent tax on the ballot, commissioners Ron Wells and John Ford were not in favor of doing it this year, so Rodriguez’s motion died.
“I have a feeling that if we wait until next year, it may not be able to pass because we may have a change in the commission,” Rodriguez said. “And if that happens, it ain’t going to happen.”
The commission previously talked about putting a question on the ballot in March, and expressed they wanted to do it back then, but formally decided Monday to not move forward with it. County clerk Rich Vargo said Monday the commission never made a formal decision on the measure.
The tax’s revenue goes toward economic development for the city government and road and bridge projects for Riley County. The tax generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for Riley County as a whole, and $137,563 shared by other county cities, which include Ogden, Leonardville, Randolph and Riley.
This tax was put in place in 2002. Voters approved the tax again in 2012; it expires in 2022.
Ford said although he doesn’t have a problem with the tax, he said it wasn’t a good time to do this right now.
“Putting this on here this year when people don’t have their businesses, they don’t have their livelihood, they don’t have a job,” Ford said. “We’re asking, ‘But please, go ahead and pass the sales tax this year for us because we need it for this, this and this.’ We do have other opportunities and we do have other opportunities to balance something out along with it.
“To me, does not send a good message, considering where we’re at with this pandemic,” he continued. “I don’t think we’re done with it yet. I think we’re going continue to have to work and deal with this probably well into next year, to some extent.”
Wells said he doesn’t think voters would approve both a tax by the city and the county.
“What I’m talking about is, if they put that on, you’re not going to get two of them to win,” Wells said. “Down the road, if you put a 0.4% on the city and the county puts on a half, you’re not going to get it.”
Manhattan city commissioners talked about renewing the sales tax as a city-only tax at the June 9 city commission meeting.
Officials previously said the proposed half-percent Manhattan sales tax would generate $1.4 million more than the half-percent Riley County sales tax. This increase is because the tax would apply to businesses on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan, which includes Walmart.
The city commission did not make any formal decision on the topic. The deadline to place a question on the ballot is in early August. City and Riley County commissioners discussed the sales tax renewal in February.
Rodriguez said Monday the county would be hurt if it does not eventually renew the county sales tax.
“Because then, the roads will suffer, the people will suffer and the county as a whole,” he said.
The county and city commissions plan to meet Thursday in a joint city of Manhattan, Riley County and Pottawatomie County meeting.