The Riley County Commission on Monday heard a proposal for adding a dangerous dog policy to the county’s animal control regulations.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox presented commissioners with a proposed revision to the countywide animal control resolution, which has remained largely unchanged since it was adopted in 1988.
Cox said the proposed addition to the policy would include regulations for keeping dogs that are classified by a court as “dangerous” or “potentially dangerous.” He told commissioners that owners of dogs labeled as such would have to meet certain requirements to keep their dog, such as maintaining a specific type of outdoor enclosure and keeping the animal restrained with a specific type of chain. Owners also would be required to place “beware of dog” signs on their homes before they could get a certificate from the county indicating their dog is registered.
The current animal control policy only covers situations where a dog is roaming at-large or causing a nuisance to others.
Cox said the effective period for a “dangerous dog” license would be one year. Once a dog is determined by a court to be dangerous or potentially so, a person has 15 days to submit paperwork to the county stating he or she has completed the property requirements for keeping the dog. If the person fails to submit that paperwork, the county can immediately impound the dog, and the owner has 14 days to comply with the regulations.
All dogs in Riley County more than 6 months old must receive vaccinations against rabies in order to be licensed. Dog owners are supposed to obtain a license for their dog within three days of getting the animal. Cox told the commission that owners of all dogs, including those labeled “dangerous” or “potentially dangerous,” must vaccinate their animal and receive its tags first, before receiving a certificate of registration.
Dogs are required to always wear their tags on a suitable collar. Tags are not transferrable between dogs. Cox said the main purpose of tagging an animal is so animal control officers know whether it is vaccinated against rabies.
Cox and other county legal staffers are reviewing the animal control policy as the Manhattan city government, Riley County and the Riley County Police Department consider folding animal control services into RCPD. County commissioners agreed Monday that they needed more discussion and input from Manhattan and RCPD officials. All three entities will have separate and combined conversations about animal control measures in the coming weeks.
Currently, the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan only has two animal control officers (ACOs) working in the city. ACOs have no authority outside of city limits. RCPD dispatches them to animal-related calls, but ACOs are not employees of RCPD; rather they are employees of the city’s parks and recreation department.
City officials said at the city commission meeting Jan. 31 that transferring ACOs to RCPD would help with response times and training for both police officers and animal control units.
The animal shelter supports six small communities around Manhattan, as well as Pottawatomie County, through individual contracts. Riley County has never engaged in a written contract with the animal shelter for functional support, even though the county gives the shelter $60,000 for operations annually.